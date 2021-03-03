Bypoll results indication of things to come outcome of 2022 civic polls: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the results of the bypoll to five municipal wards has given a positive indication ahead of the 2022 municipal polls in the Capital, adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has failed to govern the municipal corporations in Delhi (MCDs).

While the AAP is in power at the Delhi government, the BJP rules all three municipal bodies. Full municipal polls are scheduled to be held in Delhi in 2022.

“I congratulate party workers for their hard work and the people of Delhi for the big win. The results show that people of Delhi trust the AAP’s model of good governance. In 2015 assembly polls, we won 67 out of 70 seats. In 2020, we won 62 out of 70 seats. Now, we have won four of the five seats in the municipal bypolls. It shows that people are happy with our work,” said Kejriwal on Wednesday, while addressing a gathering at the party headquarters on DDU Marg in central Delhi.

The AAP on Wednesday won four of the five wards where bypolls were held on Sunday. Wards which went to polls were Rohini-C and Shalimar Bagh under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation; and Trilokpuri East, Kalyanpuri and Chauhan Banger under the East corporation. The AAP won all wards except Chauhan Banger where the Congress candidate defeated his AAP rival. The BJP could not win any seat.

The five seats fell vacant after four councillors won the assembly elections in 2020 and one died (the councillor of Shalimar Bagh) two years ago.

Kejriwal said, “Also, the BJP winning no seat in the bypoll reflects that people are extremely unhappy with BJP’s governance of the municipal bodies. The BJP has failed in the governance of the MCDs and there is corruption everywhere. Their constant rant about seeking funds from the Delhi government for operating the MCDs have upset people. The Delhi government has paid all its dues to the BJP, but the BJP leaders have spent it all. Now, they cannot even pay salaries. Even the Delhi government gets very less from the central government, but we chose to work harder on better governance instead of ranting about inadequate funds. People know these things. We have improved hospitals, schools, subsidised power and water bills and improved condition of roads.”

The chief minister also mentioned the vandalism at the Delhi Jal Board by a mob led by Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and some workers of BJP barging into the residence of Manish Sisodia, saying people have taken note of the politics of violence being perpetrated by the BJP.

“This is not why people had voted the BJP to power in the municipal polls (in 2017). The bypoll results give an indication of how people would vote in the 2022 municipal polls in Delhi. I congratulate all the winning candidates and wish them luck for better work in their municipal wards,” said Kejriwal.

Delhi-BJP president Adesh Gupta dismissed CM’s allegations as “baseless”. He said, “We accept the people’s verdict. But this is not the end. We will analyse the result and take corrective measures. We have a year to prepare for the municipal polls. We will continue our protest against the failure of the AAP government to deliver on its promises.”