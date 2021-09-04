Bypoll to Odisha’a Pipili assembly seats to be held on September 30

The long-pending bypoll to Pipili assembly constituency in Odisha’s Puri district will be held on September 30 along with those in Samserganj, Jangipur and Bhabanipur in West Bengal, the Election Commission of India announced on Saturday

The results of the bypoll will be announced on October 3.

Bypoll to the picturesque assembly constituency was necessitated after its sitting BJD MLA Pradip Maharathy succumbed to Covid-19 in October 2020. The bypoll scheduled on April 17 had to be postponed after the demise of Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj just three days before the election was to happen.

The bypoll was again rescheduled to May 16 after Congress fielded Bishwokeshan Harichandan Mohapatra as their candidate. However, on May 4, the Election Commission deferred the bypoll as the state went into Covid-19 lockdown amid rising cases.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has nominated deceased MLA Pradip Maharathy’s son Rudra Pratap Maharathy, an administrative officer in a city-based management institute while BJP has fielded Asrit Pattanayak who contested unsuccessfully against Pradip Maharathy in the 2019 assembly poll. Apart from Biswokeshan Mohapatra, there are 7 other candidates in the fray including 3 independent candidates.

Pipili, around 20 km from Bhubaneswar, is considered the stronghold of the BJD where BJP has never been successful. Pradeep Maharathy won the seat 7 times. The bypoll would be the last major polls ahead of the panchayat polls scheduled in February next year and urban body polls due to be held soon after. A win in the election for BJD would show that it has not lost its popularity despite charges of corruption in housing schemes. A win for BJP would give it a major shot in the arm and show the party’s rising popularity in coastal Odisha.

State BJP chief Samir Mohanty said BJP would wrest the seat from the BJD if free and fair elections are held. “We would request the ECI to keep an eye on BJD which is likely to bribe voters. The people are fed up with corruption and misrule of BJD and would surely vote for change,” said Mohanty.

However, BJD candidate Rudra Pratap Maharathy said like the previous elections, voters of Pipili would again vote for BJD and Naveen Patnaik’s good governance. “There is no doubt about BJD again winning the seat,” he said.

The ECI has said pre and post nomination procession, public meetings are prohibited and only three vehicles will be permitted within a periphery of 100 meters of returning officer’s office. No roadshows, bike or cycle rallies would be allowed and during the door-to-door campaign, not more than five people can be present with candidates.