Car with four youths falls into Gomti; two rescued, as many missing

Car with four youths falls into Gomti; two rescued, as many missing

Published on Dec 21, 2022 12:39 AM IST

Taking cognisance of the accident, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed Lucknow’s police commissioner SB Shiradkar and district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar to provide immediate relief to the injured.

The circumstances under which the accident took place are still sketchy, said police. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Two men sustained injuries while another man and a woman went missing after the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into the Gomti river in Lucknow late on Tuesday evening. The accident took place at the river-front stretch near Samta Mulak crossing under Mahanagar police station limits when the group of four had come out for a short night drive.

Sharing further details, Piyush Modia, joint commissioner of police (law and order), said rescue teams were immediately pressed into service to fish out the car and save the four passengers. While two men were rescued, the other two remained missing at the time of filing this report. The circumstances under which the accident took place are still sketchy, said the officer.

The rescued passengers have been identified as 26-year-old Bhadohi-resident Abhishek Dubey and 24-year-old Sitapur-resident Dushyant Shukla. Meanwhile, the two missing persons are Meena Kumar and Rahul Yadav -- both in their thirties. According to the officer, one of the survivors told police that their car slipped when the vehicle was being driven along the old stretch running parallel to the river.

Taking cognisance of the accident, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed Lucknow’s police commissioner SB Shiradkar and district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar to provide immediate relief to the injured and carry out rescue operations to trace the two missing persons.

