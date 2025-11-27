Case against RJD MLA in slapping row at Madhepura

Police have lodged a case against RJD MLA from Madhepura Chandra Shekhar for allegedly slapping a labourer recently and hurling abuses on him. The FIR was filed by the labourer, who in his complaint, which HT has seen, alleged that the MLA and his supporters not only hurled abusive languages but also slapped him on the construction site of a drain being built by Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation (Ltd) (BUIDCO) under Sadar police station in Madhepura town area. MLA Chandra Shekhar (HT FILE)

Confirming the FIR, station house officer (SHO) Bimlendu Kumar said, “One labourer Sonu Nigam lodged an FIR under sections 126 (2) wrongful restraint, 115 (2) voluntarily causing hurt, 308 (3) offence of extortion and 352 (3) (5) intentional insult of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).” He said, “An SI (sub inspector) has been asked to probe the matter.”

As per the complaint, the MLA along with his supporters reached Purnia Gola at 9.25 pm on November 23 to review the ongoing construction work of the drain and hurled filthy abuses on Sonu, before slapping him repeatedly in presence of other labourers.

Someone made the video of the incident and it quickly spread across social media and people from all sections of society responded to the incident, with many demanding action against the lawmaker denigrating him as a lawbreaker.

Reacting over the FIR lodged against him, Chandra Shekhar declared it a conspiracy to save the people involved in corruption. He said that he was implicated in a false case .

The four-time RJD MLA since 2010 has not been alien to controversy. In 2023 he had declared the Hindu epic Ramcharitmanas an epic spreading hatred in society and later people from different sections of society had demanded stringent action against him.