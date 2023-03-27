Cash reward on Abdul Kavi raised to 1 lakh

The cash reward on Abdul Kavi, one of the assailants wanted in 2005 Raju Pal murder case has been increased to ₹one lakh after approval of senior police officials. Earlier Abdul Kavi was carrying a reward of ₹50,000 on his arrest. The wanted posters of Abdul Kavi issued by Kaushambi police. (Sourced)

Resident of Bhakhanda village of Kaushambi, Abdul Kavi is wanted in connection with BSP MLA’s murder case by police and CBI, and he has been on the run for the last 18 years. Special CBI court in Lucknow had issued orders to take action against him under section 83 of the CrPC.

Besides named in Raju Pal murder case, Kavi is also accused in an attempt to murder case registered at Sarai Akil police station in 2020 and a case of Arms Act lodged a week ago at the same police station.

SP Kaushambi Brajesh Kumar Srivastava said cash reward on Abdul Kavi has been increased from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh on the instructions of ADG Zone.

Anyone providing information about Abdul Kavi or will help police in getting him arrested will be rewarded with cash ₹1,00,000, he added.

Meanwhile, Kaushambi police under SP Kaushambi Brajesh Kumar Srivastava have launched operation at Purkhas and Yusufpur villages in search of Abdul Kavi and persons who have provided shelter to him on Sunday.

SP Kaushambi Brajesh Kumar Srivastava said nine persons were arrested for helping Abdul Kavi and large cache of licensed and illegal firearms and live ammunition were recovered on Sunday. Those arrested have been identified as Mohd Anas, Akhtar Hussain, Nawaz Ashraf, Hameedul Gufran, Daniyal Kareem, Ehsanul Kareem, Ajeet Pratap Singh, Satish Vishwakarma and Nafees Ahmad.

Four double barrel guns, 2 single barrel guns, 4 rifles, 9 single shot country made pistols, a revolver, 135 cartridges, some empty cartridges, 3 knives and a chopper were recovered from them.

Earlier, during raids at Bhakhanda and other villages during search operation on Saturday Kaushambi police had arrested 5 persons including Abdul Kavi’s sister Tabassum and other kin identified as Mohd Awaish, Mohd Irfan, Shamsunissa and Liyaqat Ali. Three double barrel guns, 3 rifles, 2 single barrel, 5 country made pistols and 83 cartridges were recovered from them.

On March 24 also, police had arrested five persons for providing shelter to Abdul Kavi and seized six guns, 2 rifles, a pistol and a large quantity of ammunition.