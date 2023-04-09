Home / Cities / Others / Prayagraj: One held for demanding extortion money

Prayagraj: One held for demanding extortion money

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Apr 09, 2023 11:24 PM IST

The arrested accused Mohd Zaid has eleven cases registered against him for demanding extortion, cattle slaughter, assault, gangster act etc.

The Puramufti police on Sunday arrested the accused who allegedly demanded 2 crore extortion from the son of Bamrauli village head. The arrested accused is a member of notorious cattle smuggler and Mafiosi-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad’s relative Mohd Muzzaffar’s gang. The arrested accused Mohd Zaid has eleven cases registered against him for demanding extortion, cattle slaughter, assault, gangster act etc.

Mohd Zaid and his aides have issued threats to Mohd Akhtar of Bamrauli and were demanding <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 crore extortion. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
Mohd Zaid and his aides have issued threats to Mohd Akhtar of Bamrauli and were demanding 2 crore extortion. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

In his complaint given to police, Mohd Akhtar of Bamrauli has alleged that Mohd Zaid and his aides have issued threats to him and were demanding 2 crore extortion from him. On the complaint of Akhtar, Puramufti police registered an FIR against Zaid and his aides on Friday. SHO of Puramufti police station Upendra Pratap Singh said Zaid was arrested following a tip-off on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assault accused complaint atiq ahmad extortion relative politician + 5 more
assault accused complaint atiq ahmad extortion relative politician + 4 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out