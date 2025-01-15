Causing injuries, deaths, Chinese manjha also cuts into domestic trade

The killer Chinese manjha has claimed one life and left at least 11 people injured in different incidents in Varanasi from December 23 till date. For being quite cheap, it has also affected the traditional Deshi manjha trade which has plummeted to ₹20 crore annually from ₹50 crore earlier. (Pic for representation only)

While normal manjha is sold at ₹2,500 for a bundle (approximately 750 gms), the Chinese manjha is available at ₹300 to ₹400 for a Kilo thus attracting more buyers.

Chinese manjha, infamous for its deadly sharpness, has become a cause of concern for the people here. Death of 21-year-old Vivek Shama due to serious injuries by Chinese manjha on December 31 sparked protest against it among the social workers and common citizens who jointly demanded an effective ban on Chinese manjha sellers, and hoarders across the district.

Consequently, Varanasi police commissionerate launched a massive drive against Chinese manjha and recovered 150 quintals of Chinese manjha from two godowns, one each in Lallapura and Chhittupur, and three traders Mohammad Azam, Jeetendra Kushwaha and Kundan Kushwaha were sent to jail after being produced before the court on January 7.

Additional commissioner of police, law and order, S Channappa says, “Selling and using Chinese manjha are both prohibited. Regular drive is being carried out by police against Chinese Manjha. Instructions have already been given to cops at every police station to register a case against those who are selling and those buying the Chinese manjha in the entire district.”

He added that the drones are being used to identify such people who use Chinese manjha for flying kites and strict action would be ensured.

The drive has resulted in a check on use of Chinese manjha considerably. However, some people might be using it sneakily, says Ajay Kumar Tiwari aka Guddu who carried out an aggressive campaign against Chinese manjha in Kashi.

Guddu says that Chinese Manjha is prepared in Ghaziabad and in some factories of Delhi. It is lethal because of its sharpness which manufacturers develop using some technique.

Guddu says that normal manjha is good but with the advent of Chinese Manjha a few years back, the use of normal manjha or deshi manjha decreased considerably.

Earlier, its annual trade used to be around Rs50 crore which has fallen to Rs20 crore at present. Obviously, it happened due to growing use of Chinese manjha which is comparatively quite cheap.

Kite seller Mohammad Bakhu says that the Chinese manjha entered Varanasi market around 10 years ago and strengthened its base for being quite cheap than the normal or deshi manjha.

Bakhu, however, says that for the last 10 years, he sells normal manjha only and appeals to the traders not to sell the Chinese manjha.

Haraha Vyapar Mandal president Rashid Siddiqui appealed to the traders not to store or sell Chinese manjha.

A trader, associated with the trade of normal manjha, says that action should be ensured against the Chinese manjha factories based in Ghaziabad and Delhi which manufacture it and supply it to the smaller cities. The drive by police has considerably checked the use of Chinese manjha during this season. But if the drive fizzles out, the sale would start.

No one will be able to tell about the size of its annual trade in the district because wholesalers are keeping mum and otherwise also, they don’t want to talk about the Chinese Manjha trade, he adds.

Past incidents

January 14: 23-Year-old Aman Singh suffered injuries in neck by Chinese manjha near Chandapur post on Azamgarh road. He has been admitted to a hospital.

January 13: Guddu Vari suffered injuries after Chinese manjha got stuck in his foot.

January 7: Two people were injured by Chinese manjha in Ramnagar and one person in Rohania. They suffered injuries on face.

On January 5: Anas Khan, a resident of Azad Colony of Khajuri in Padiyapur, suffered deep wound on his neck from Chinese manjha at the Chowkaghat crossing here. The manjha suddenly got stuck around his neck and he fell down due to which his right hand also got fractured. His maternal uncle Sarfaraz Khan immediately reached the spot. He was taken to BHU trauma center and treated. Six stitches were put on the wound on his neck.

A woman constable was injured by a Chinese manjha on Sunday. Constable Gunja Kannaujiya posted in Dial 112 at Lalpur-Pandeypur police station, suffered neck injury by Chinese manjha. She was rushed to a hospital for treatmenrt.

On December 31: Satyaprakas Pandey suffered injuries by Chinese Manjha

On December 31: Vivek Sharma succumbed to injuries by Chinese Manjha

December 29: Sujeet Kumar suffered serious injuries by Chinese Manjha near Chauka Ghat. The wound was deep and he got 14 stitches. He has gradually recovered..

December 25: Ajit Rai, a resident of Sudama Nagar, suffered injuries in his neck from Chinese Manjha at Makbool Alam Road. December 23: Deepika Meghnani, a teacher was injured by Chinese manjha. She suffered injuries on her face.