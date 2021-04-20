CBI registers case in alleged corruption by Delhi shelter body

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against some unknown officials of Bank of Baroda and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) for alleged misappropriation of ₹207 crore, people familiar with the development said.

DUSIB is an autonomous body under the Delhi government. To be sure, the agency has not named any individual as accused in its First Information Report (FIR), registered on April 16 under sections related to forgery and criminal breach of trust.

The central anti-corruption probe agency conducted a surprise check at the accounts department of DUSIB on April 13 and found irregularities after scrutinising the documents.

It is alleged that DUSIB has invested its surplus funds in the form of fixed deposit receipts (FDRs) in different banks and diverted the same into suspected fake account/FDRs.

In a statement, CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said, “It was alleged that during the year 2020-2021, DUSIB has transferred money from five different accounts of DUSIB maintained in Central Bank of India, Vikas Kutir, New Delhi to Bank of Baroda, Paharganj branch for the purpose of investing in FDRs, but the unknown officials of DUSIB in conspiracy with the unknown officials of Bank of Baroda diverted the said funds to the tune of ₹207.99 crore (approximately).”

“It was further alleged that instead of issuing genuine FDRs, the said money was diverted to an account in the name of a private firm. It was also alleged that the money was transferred to one fake account in the name of DUSIB in Bank of Baroda. The money transferred to the Bank of Baroda for the purpose of making FDRs was diverted through the fake account of DUSIB. The documents provided to DUSIB were allegedly fake FDRs printed on normal paper,” Joshi said.

He added that in total, 112 documents (FDRs) to the tune of ₹214 crore (approx) were given by the Bank to DUSIB.

“It was further alleged that out of these, only 03 amounting to ₹6,01,59, 735 were found to be genuine in the name of the DUSIB, rest of the 109 FDRs were suspected to be forged,” the Spokesperson added.

The agency carried out searches at the office of DUSIB, Bank of Baroda and the residence of a bank manager during which documents related to the forged/fake FDRs were recovered.

A Delhi government spokesperson did not comment on the matter

In a statement, DUSIB CEO Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said, “It’s a common practise in government departments to invest in FDs the funds which are not required in near future by calling quotations from nationalised banks. This decision and procedure followed by the internal finance division is not directly handled by the CEO. Here, CBI is saying the FDs issued by Bank of Baroda are fake and only three are genuine. It’s a matter of investigation and DUSIB also wants that truth should come out at the earliest. We also provided all support to get our funds back.”