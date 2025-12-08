Celebratory firing leaves guest dead in Bareilly, accused flee

What began as a joyous wedding celebration in Shivpuri village under the Sirauli police station area of Bareilly district on Sunday evening ended in tragedy after a young man was fatally shot during celebratory firing. The incident triggered panic among guests and cast a pall of sorrow over the entire wedding. For representation only (HT File Photo)

According to police, the wedding procession had arrived from Sithoura village, under the Maninath police outpost of Subhashnagar police station in Bareilly, for the marriage of Abrar alias Mangli’s daughter. Around 9 pm, as the baraat started to alight from the bus at the baraat ghar located at the village’s main square, some attendees began firing rounds in the air.

In the midst of this reckless celebratory firing, a bullet struck Rizwan, a member of the groom’s party who was standing across the road. The shot hit him directly on the forehead, causing him to collapse to the ground in a pool of blood. Panic broke out at the venue as the shooters fled the scene.

Upon receiving information, inspector Vinod Kumar reached the location and rushed the critically injured Rizwan to Bareilly for medical treatment. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries later that night. His death plunged the wedding festivities into mourning.

Police checked CCTV footage and began inquiries to identify those responsible for the firing, but the accused remain at large. “This is clearly a case of celebratory firing. We are working to locate and arrest the culprits,” Inspector Vinod Kumar said.