Short-term transfer of students, faculty at centrally funded IIITs soon

Now, students of one centrally funded Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) will be able to move to another centrally funded IIIT to pursue his/her studies for a semester. Similarly, a faculty member will also be able to move to another centrally funded IIIT for a limited time in order to tide over the shortage of faculty or even to pursue and supervise research.

An agreement in this regard has been reached between the directors of these institutions including director of IIIT-Allahabad Prof Mukul Sutawane recently, Prayagraj-based IIIT-Allahabad officials said.

To make this possible, a Centre of Cooperation has been proposed to be set up between the five government-funded IIITs of the country – Prayagraj, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Kanchipuram and Karnal – with their directors as its members, said Satish Kumar Singh, IIIT-A registrar, while confirming the development.

Out of the 25-odd IIITs in the country, only five are fully central government-funded institutions.

“Students opting for such a move will be transferred to the institute of their choice for six months and will also earn credits for their study there. The credits of the institute to which the student has moved will be added to his/her result along with credits earned at the parent institute,” he explained.

This move is being introduced in accordance with the provisions of the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

“The Centre for Cooperation being created will make these lateral moves of students and faculty members possible between the five centrally funded IIITs. If a student takes admission in any of the IIITs and wishes to study for one semester at any of the remaining four IIITs, he/she will be able to do so. They will study for one semester at any of these institutes and the credit thereof will be forwarded to the institute in which he has originally taken admission and the credits will be added in his/her result,” he added.

The IIITs Council had approved lateral movement of students of one IIIT to another IIIT for short periods (during summer or internship) in October 2019. Similarly, the council had also approved faculty members to also move to another IIIT for a semester or half a semester. These decisions were taken at the 4th meeting of the IIITs Council in New Delhi in October 2019. The then Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had chaired the meeting.