Centre allocation policy for UP Board exams released by Uttar Pradesh government

The male students will have exam centres allocated up to 12 km away from their own school. Last year, schools located within 5km to 10km from their respective schools were designated as the exam centres, informed state secondary education department officials.

In addition, exam centres for girls will be allotted up to a distance of 7 km from their respective schools, instead of 5km as last year.

According to the centre allocation policy (CAP) issued on September 6 by Rupesh Kumar, special secretary (secondary education) to the U.P. government, girls and differently-abled examinees from urban and rural areas can take the exams at their own schools. If their schools have not been designated as exam centres, any other centre located up to 7km away will be allotted to them.

As per the centre allocation policy sent to the U.P. board chairman and director (secondary education) of the state with copies marked to all divisional commissioners, district magistrates and secretary of the U.P. board among others, in case of adverse geographical conditions and non-availability of schools (to be allotted centres) within the specified distances, the examinees will be allotted centres as close as possible to their school or within a maximum radius of 15 km.

The guidelines, a copy of which is with HT, make plain that to ensure fair and copy-free exams if, at any examination centre, a proxy examinee is found taking the exam in place of the original examinee, legal action will be taken against all parties involved, including the examinees, any accomplices, and those who have provided an unfair advantage. The examination centre concerned will also be debarred for three years. The determination of examination centres will be completed by November 28, 2023, as the guidelines specify.

Night vision cameras to watch over question papers

PRAYAGRAJ To ensure proper monitoring of the strong rooms made for the safekeeping of the question papers in the examination centres, high-quality CCTV cameras with night vision, will be installed. Additionally, the guidelines mandate the use of a double-locked cupboard for the question papers.

