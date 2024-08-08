Centre nod to night landing at Prayagraj airport

The centre has given its nod to night landing of flights at Prayagraj Airport. The approval for night landing was given during a meeting with the cabinet secretary of the central government on Wednesday. Following the approval, the authorities have begun preparations for night landing. The Prayagraj airport (HT File Photo)

Prayagraj Mela Authority officials gave a presentation of projects worth ₹6,000 crore before the cabinet secretary. The centre may allocate more budget soon.

The state government has proposed a budget of ₹2,000 crore for preparations of Mahakumbh. A meeting in this connection was called with cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba on Wednesday. Chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh gave a presentation of mela preparations.

Mela Officer Vijay Kiran Anand and officials of railways, Army and Air Force also joined the meeting.

Mela officials said that people from every corner of the world and the country will visit Prayagraj during the upcoming Mahakumbh-2025. The flights may need to land at nights at Prayagraj via connecting flights from different parts of the country. The cabinet secretary then approved the night landing facility at Prayagraj Airport.

The officials said that a concrete and cable bridge is not possible during the construction of a six-lane bridge between Malak Harhar and Stanley Road. The Mela Authority had given the proposal of a steel bridge instead, which was approved during the meeting.

Railway officials were asked to complete all projects for expansion of the railway station by October this year besides completion of works of FOB and Station Building on time. The Army Officials were asked to speed up the permission for the completion of Mahakumbh works on army land.

Mela officials said that at present works are going on for 337 projects with a budget of ₹5,140 crore. Moreover, departmental works are underway for 75 projects with a budget of ₹1,264 crore.

Water logging at airport

Prayagraj Airport faced water logging after the rains on Wednesday morning. The water got logged at the entrance for around half an hour. However, taking immediate action, the airport staff used water pumps to drain it. Airport director Farrukh Ahsan said the water accumulated as the drain outside the airport is under construction. There was no impact on flights or movement of passengers, he added.