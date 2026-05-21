Centre team to inspect India-Bangladesh border fencing in Tripura: CM Manik Saha

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Thursday said that a team from the Centre is expected to visit the state soon to inspect the condition of the barbed wire fencing along the India-Bangladesh border. Addressing drug-related issues, the chief minister said that unless the border is properly sealed, the drug problem would continue. (PTI)

“There are areas where old barbed wire fences have broken down, and in some places they were cut. In some places, there are difficult terrains, rivers, and river directions have also changed. I have forwarded these issues along with photos to the Centre. These are under the process of modernisation. This is required for the sake of the security of Tripura and also of the country, and we shall do it,” he said on the sidelines of a passing-out parade event at the KTD Singh Police Training Academy in Agartala on Thursday.

Addressing drug-related issues, the chief minister said that unless the border is properly sealed, the drug problem would continue.

“So far as the drug issue is concerned, it is very important. As per our knowledge, it comes from Myanmar and, through the Assam and Mizoram borders, goes to Bangladesh via Tripura. Now in Tripura, people are becoming victims because of that. We have decided to set up at least eight drug de-addiction centres for them and the bhumi pujan of three-four centres has already been done,” he said.

When asked about opposition parties’ allegations of political violence in the state, CM Saha said, “You see, one party is now nowhere due to violence in Bengal and in Tripura, we have seen a 35-year-old party and their rule... and see where they stand now. So, people’s confidence can’t be earned through violence. So, ultimately, they will not survive.”

Addressing the event, he said, “The state government is focusing on making the police more modernised and improving employability. You would surely get more training on technical know-how based on modern technology. The state would extend all possible assistance for this.”

He also launched the 112 India App ‘Track Me’, which would be helpful for women or elderly persons travelling alone, at odd hours, or without an adult male member. In case of any danger or hostile situation, pressing the danger button on the application would allow an emergency response vehicle to reach the location without delay.

He also announced that the recruitment process for 218 sub-inspectors would start soon. The state cabinet has also approved 916 police constable posts, and the recruitment process is underway.