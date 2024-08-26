Centre to send team in Tripura to take stock of flood situation: CM Manik Saha

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday assured to send a central team to Tripura to take stick of the flood situation in the state, chief minister Manik Saha said. Saha also apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the flood situation and got assurance of support. (PTI photo)

“Spoke to Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji and apprised him of the latest situation arising out of the unprecedented natural calamity of the flood in the State. He assured of the continued all out support to the State Government. He also informed that the Union Government would be sending a team to Tripura immediately to take stock of the situation. Grateful to Hon’ble Home Minister for his instantly coming to the aid of the people of Tripura in this hour of crisis”, CM Saha wrote on his official X account.

Saha also apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the flood situation and got assurance of support.

“Spoke to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji spelling out all the details of the flood situation in the State. He assured of full support to the people of Tripura in this hour of crisis. We are extremely grateful to Hon’ble Prime Minister for his kind gesture to the people of Tripura”, he said.

Earlier, the Centre released package of ₹40 crore for rescue, relief and rehabilitation in the flood-affected areas.

According to preliminary estimation, nearly ₹5,000 crore loss was reported in the flood across the state, though the final figure is yet to be released.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted of heavy rainfall in one or two places on Monday and Tuesday over South Tripura District with a yellow alert.

In the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 38 mm was recorded at Panisagar in North Tripura district. The water level of River Gomati at Sonamura in Sepahijala district is still above the danger level.

Three teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and five teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are involved in relief operations in Gomati and Sepahijala districts.

As of now, the flood has so far claimed lives of 26 people, leaving two people injured.

Currently, over 70,000 persons are sheltered at 471 relief camps in the state where they are being provided with food, drinking water, medical help by the administration.

In the meantime, CM Saha announced to utilize ₹2 crore from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to provide relief to the flood-affected people along with the central relief package.