Centre’s ill-conceived economic policies turned crores jobless: MP Tewari

Jalandhar Sri Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday lashed out at Centre for its ill-conceived economic policies, claiming that these were taking away the jobs of crores of Indians. Interacting with reporters at the local Circuit House, he said, “The ill-managed implementation of demonetisation and GST across the country devastated the economy and the Narendra Modi government was fully responsible for this. Today, inflation is a such a big issue, with diesel prices almost doubling over the past years.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON