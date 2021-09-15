Home / Cities / Others / Centre’s ill-conceived economic policies turned crores jobless: MP Tewari
Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari has said wrong economic policies render people jobless. (HT Photo)
Centre’s ill-conceived economic policies turned crores jobless: MP Tewari

Economic policies like demonetisation and GST were ill-conceived and led to job losses for which the Modi government is responsible, MP Tewari added.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 15, 2021 01:48 AM IST

Jalandhar Sri Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday lashed out at Centre for its ill-conceived economic policies, claiming that these were taking away the jobs of crores of Indians. Interacting with reporters at the local Circuit House, he said, “The ill-managed implementation of demonetisation and GST across the country devastated the economy and the Narendra Modi government was fully responsible for this. Today, inflation is a such a big issue, with diesel prices almost doubling over the past years.”

