Charuni’s Mission 2022: Punjab farmers to join Karnal protests

A large contingent of farmers from different regions of Punjab on Friday rushed to join the Karnal protests from Ambala’s Shambhu border and to give boost to farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni’s call for Mission Punjab 2022.

The farmers’ convoy, named Haryana Kisan Bachao Rally, received a rousing welcome from local leaders.

This comes at a time when senior Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders are scheduled to hold a meeting at the Karnal Morcha to decide the future course of action.

Sarabjeet Singh, a member of the mission, said, “Government thinks the Karnal protests won’t last long but a jatha from Punjab will reach the morcha daily if the government doesn’t agree with the demands.”

Another farmer from Fatehgarh Sahib, Harinder Singh, said, “The protests have been going on for almost 10 months and it seems that the solution will now be political, as advocated by Charuni.”

In July, Charuni had said that farmers should contest the upcoming assembly elections for a solution on Centre’s three farm laws, after which he was suspended by the SKM.

However, later in August, he refused to form any political party or contest elections after a meeting in Karnal, but unlike other senior SKM leaders, he has not rejected the idea since then.