Chennai: Cab driver kills techie after argument over OTP, number of passengers
A cab driver in Chennai was arrested on Tuesday for beating a 34-year-old man to death over the number of passengers entering the cab and the one-time password (OTP) required before starting a trip.
The victim H Umendar, an engineer from a private firm from Coimbatore was in Chennai with his wife and other family members including four children to spend the weekend. They had booked a cab after they came out of a mall in Navalur after watching a movie on Sunday around 3:30 pm. When the cab arrived, the entire family of seven rushed inside the vehicle.
This enraged the 41-year-old cab driver, N Ravi, after which he asked the family to ge down.
According to police, he shouted saying that if they were seven people, they should have booked an SUV and they shouldn’t have gotten inside the cab without giving the OTP to verify the ride.
Both Umendran and Ravi reportedly exchanged blows after they got into an altercation and the cab driver hit the victim on the forehead with his phone.
Eyewitnesses claimed the driver had also punched him on the face and Umendar bled from his nose and fell unconscious. He was declared dead by a private hospital. Onlookers apprehended the cab driver until the police arrived.
The cab driver hails from Salem district. The Kelambbakam police arrested him and charged him with murder.