Man allegedly killed by wife’s relatives for marrying against parents’ wishes
In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death and later set ablaze, by his wife’s relatives for marrying her without her parents’ consent, in Hyderabad, the police said on Sunday.
The partly-charred and decomposed body of the deceased, identified as S Narayan Reddy, a resident of Kukatpally, was recovered by police in the forest area of Jinnaram late on Saturday night.
According to Kukatpally police inspector B Kishan Kumar, Reddy went missing on June 27 and his cousin had lodged a complaint on June 30. “We registered a missing case and began investigation. Based on the call data records, we picked up a person Ashik for questioning. Based on the information, we detained two others – Srinivas Reddy and Kashi, who had admitted to have killed Reddy,” the police official said.
Also Read:Aged trader, wife murdered in Pinahat town of Agra district
Investigations revealed that the victim, who originally hailed from Potreddipally village of Komarolu block in Andhra Pradeshs’ Prakasam district, had been working at Kukatpally in Hyderabad for the last two years, after completing his degree in engineering and diploma in hotel management.
“Reddy had been in love with his distant cousin Ravali for the last two years and had married her in a temple sometime last year, without the consent of her parents. The couple later approached the local police seeking protection,” the inspector said.
About 10 months ago, the Markapuram police in Prakasam district counselled the parents both Reddy and Ravali and made them accept the marriage. “Later, Ravali’s parents took her home saying they would arrange a wedding reception. Since then, they had been refusing to send her back to him,” the police said.
Having failed to bring his wife back home, Reddy recently filed a petition in the Telangana state high court. Even as the petition was pending, Ravali’s parents hatched a plan to eliminate Reddy, so that they can get her married to some other groom of their choice.
“On June 27, Ravali’s relative Srinivas Reddy, along with two others – Kashi and Ashik, took Reddy to some other place in the name of talks. There, they strangled him to death, took the body to the Jinnaram forests and burnt the body,” the inspector said.
The police also took Ravali’s father Kandula Venkateshwar Reddy into custody for questioning. “The body was shifted to Gandhi hospital for post-mortem,” the inspector added.
-
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by ₹50
The rate of domestic LPG cylinder of 14.2 kg has gone up by Rs 50. Thus, now the consumers will have to pay Rs 1090.50 for the cylinder that was earlier available at Rs 1040.50. Likewise, the rate of 5 kg cylinder has increased from Rs 382.50 to Rs 400.50, while the rate of 10 kg composite cylinder that was earlier available at Rs 741.50 will now be procured at Rs 777.
-
Postman shot at by uncle over petty dispute
A man shot at his 28-year-old nephew over a petty dispute in Pipri area of Kaushambi district on Wednesday morning. The injured man who is a postman, was admitted to the hospital. According to reports, Nityanand is a postman. Pipri police reached the spot and admitted the postman to the district hospital. His gun licence will also be cancelled, police added.
-
Jal Sansthan tests water supply after diarrhoea outbreak in UP’s Fatehpur village
Team of Jal Sansthan officials visited Fatehpur village in sector B of Aliganj after a diarrhoea outbreak allegedly due to the poor quality of drinking water supplied to the area. Jal Sansthan's acting general manager Ram Kailash said a complaint was received on the phone on July 5 (Tuesday) that under Zone-3, the water supply was contaminated. Kailash said, however, while checking the water connections in the locality, we found two connections passing through a drain.
-
CR to install long-span roof at Masjid Bunder and Parel railway stations
With each passing day, travelling in the local trains has become a task for Mumbaiites in the monsoon season. To make it convenient and bring relief for the passengers from getting wet while boarding the locals, the Central Railway has planned to put up a long-span roof at Masjid Bunder and Parel railway stations. These long-span structures will be similar to the roof cover at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.
-
Improve DIKSHA App usage in Uttar Pradesh: DG School Edu to BSAs
The DIKSHA (Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing) portal/app is still not being used by all the teachers/children/parents of government and private schools in Uttar Pradesh. This came to light in a review done by the state's basic education department. Teachers and headmasters are to be tasked with creating awareness volunteers at the village level for the purpose. Director general school education, Vijay Kiran Anand said those children or parents, not connected yet to the updated Diksha App, should download it.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics