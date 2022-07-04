Murder suspect found hanging from tree in Mohali’s Barodi village

A day after 40-year-old woman was found hacked to death at her house in Kurali’s Barodi village, a 25-year-old youth, suspected to be the murderer, was found hanging from a tree in the same village on Sunday.

On Saturday, the victim, Harjinder Kaur, who lived with her two minor children, a boy and a girl, was found dead at her house with deep wounds inflicted by sharp-edged weapons.

Later, a suspect was captured in the CCTV footage from near her house. Police suspect it was the same youth who was found hanging.

Kurali station house officer (SHO) Bhagatvir Singh said they were also probing whether the youth hanged himself or was murdered. A motorcycle was also found near his body.

“We are checking the call details of the woman and the youth. His body has been sent for autopsy, which will be conducted on Monday. Meanwhile, we have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure,” he said.