Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel requests Amit Shah to ban ‘Adipurush’

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday requested union home minister Amit Shah to ban the movie “Adipurush”, which is embroiled in a controversy for its dialogues.

Baghel had earlier said that dialogues in the film are “objectionable and indecent”. (Twitter | OM Raut)

Shah was in Chhattisgarh for a public gathering in Durg district on Thursday.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Baghel wrote, “All devotees of Shri Ram and people of the state welcome Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah in nanihaal (maternal home) of Lord Ram. At the same time, I humbly request that today itself, announce to ban the film #Adipurush, which is tarnishing the image of Ramayana and Gods. Jai Siya Ram.’

Baghel had earlier said that dialogues in the film are “objectionable and indecent”, and the movie is an attempt to tarnish the image of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman.

The CM had said the Congress government may consider banning it in the state if people demanded so.

“This is an attempt to tarnish the image of all our deities. We have seen the gentle face of Lord Ram and that of Lord Hanuman drenched in devotion, but from the last few years an attempt is being made to change this image,” Baghel said.

Prabhas-starrer Adipurush, a retelling of the epic Ramayana, was released last Friday.