PM Modi-led govt brought Left Wing Extremism under control in 9 years: Amit Shah

Heaping praises on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government, union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said terrorism in the country has been contained in the past nine years. Shah was speaking at a rally at Pt Ravishankar Stadium in Durg city of Chhattisgarh. (PTI photo)

Shah said that the central government brought Left Wing Extremism under control in the entire country, except for a few areas in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, in nine years.

Speaking at a rally at Pt Ravishankar Stadium in Durg city of Chhattisgarh, where the assembly elections are due later this year, Shah said the Chhattisgarh government has failed to deliver on all fronts and the countdown of the Bhupesh Baghel-led regime has begun.

Blaming the Congress government for the rise in corruption, Shah said, “The Baghel government has been facing allegations of a ₹2,000 crore liquor scam, ₹500 crore coal transportation scam, ₹1,300 crore gauthan scam, Public Service Commission scam, District Mineral Foundation (DMF) scam and many more.”

“Do you want to re-elect this government ridden with corruption?” he asked the gathering.

Shah also sounded the poll bugle asking people to bring back PM Modi to power for a third successive term in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and vote out the current state government in Chhattisgarh.

Shah described the Baghel government as “wadakhilafi karne wali sarkar” (the government going back on its promises).

The Congress failed to fulfil its promises of liquor ban, waiving the loans of self-help groups and providing unemployment allowance, Shah said.

Women involved in the ‘ready-to-eat’ scheme lost their jobs, elderly people have not been getting old age pension properly and even the payments of tendu leaves collectors are pending, he said.

