Chhattisgarh: ED seeks action against bureaucrats for alleged graft

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has written to the heads of the Chhattisgarh Police and Economic Offence Wing (EOW) for action against Saumya Chauraisa, a former deputy secretary in chief minister Bupesh Baghel’s office, and another bureaucrat Sameer Vishnoi under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the alleged scam related to illegal levies on coal. Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh withdrew general consent to the CBI for probing cases in 2019. (Twitter)

The agency transfers cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). But Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh withdrew general consent to the CBI for probing cases in 2019.

The ED has alleged a cartel of bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians, and middlemen imposed illegal levies of ₹25 per tonne on coal transported in the state. The cartel allegedly ran a“parallel system of extorting illegal levy and generated about ₹2-3 crore daily”.

The ED arrested Vishnoi and Chaurasia last year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. It alleged Chaurasia’s WhatsApp chats showed she was sharing all the government’s confidential information with the scam “kingpin” Suryakant Tiwari.

In separate letters dated March 23, ED cited the alleged scam and added Chhattisgarh may take cognisance and initiate an investigation under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Vishnoi and other government officials allegedly involved in it, citing the incriminating materials it has provided.

“...FIR [First Information Report] may be registered against Vishnoi as well as another public servant under the Prevention of Corruption Act...properties...(both movable and immovable) may be seized as per the provisions contained in Section 13 of Chhattisgarh Special Courts Act...”

EOW director DM Awasthi did not take calls for comments despite several attempts.

