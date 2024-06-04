 Chhattisgarh: Early trends show BJP leading in 9 seats, Congress in 2 - Hindustan Times
Chhattisgarh: Early trends show BJP leading in 9 seats, Congress in 2

ByRitesh Mishra
Jun 04, 2024 10:15 AM IST

In Rajnandgaon seat, former CM Bhupesh Baghel is leading with 8,790 votes from sitting MP Santosh Pandey while in Kanker, Congress candidate Biresh Thakur is leading against BJP's Bhojram Nag

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on nine Lok Sabha constituencies including state capital Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg and Mahasamund in Chhattisgarh while Congress is leading in two seats, early trends showed.

Early trends show that the Congress is leading in Kanker and Rajnandgaon seats.

In Rajnandgaon seat, former CM Bhupesh Baghel is leading with 8,790 votes from sitting MP Santosh Pandey while in Kanker, Congress candidate Biresh Thakur is leading against BJP candidate Bhojram Nag.

The counting of votes began at 8am in 33 centres.

The state had recorded 72.8% voter turnout in 11 Lok Seats, voting for which was held in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7 respectively.

In the 2019 polls, the BJP bagged nine seats, while the Congress got two seats.

Several exit polls have predicted victory of BJP on 10-11 seats, while the Congress might get a single seat.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Chhattisgarh: Early trends show BJP leading in 9 seats, Congress in 2
