Chhattisgarh: Kabirdham collector, SP transferred after violence, custodial death

The Chhattisgarh government has transferred the Kabirdham collector and the superintendent of police (SP) after an alleged custodial death and a mob violence in the district, an official said on Saturday. The Chhattisgarh government has also transferred 23 personnel from Rengakhar police station, accused of beating residents of Loharidih village following the mob violence. (Representational image)

The changes come amid growing protests, with the Congress calling for a state-wide bandh on Saturday to highlight the “deteriorating” law and order situation.

Gopal Verma has been appointed as the new collector of Kabirdham, replacing Janmejay Mahobe, while Rajesh Agrawal will take charge as SP, replacing Abhishek Pallava.

The unrest began on September 15, when a mob allegedly set fire to the house of Loharidih’s deputy sarpanch, Raghunath Sahu, resulting in his death. The attack was reportedly in retaliation for the death of a villager, Kachru Sahu, found hanging from a tree in Bijatola village in neighboring Madhya Pradesh.

In the aftermath, 69 individuals were arrested for arson. However, the death of one detainee, Prashant Sahu, in judicial custody on September 18 caused further uproar. Opposition leaders claim Sahu was beaten to death by police, a charge admitted by deputy chief mnister Vijay Sharma. In response, Kabirdham additional superintendent of police Vikas Kumar has been suspended, and a judicial inquiry has been launched into the custodial death.

Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel visited the village on September 19, demanding the resignation of deputy CM Sharma, who represents the Kawardha constituency that includes Rengakhar.