Chhattigarh: Inspection of child homes ordered after video of assault surfaces

The Chhattisgarh State Legal Service Authority (CGSLSA) on Tuesday took cognizance of a video of a woman assaulting two girls at an adoption centre in Kanker district and directed District Legal Service Authorities in the state to undertake inspection of children’s homes, adoption centres and hostels in their respective districts. A directive has been issued to talk to child inmates and get information about their condition. (Representative Image)

On Monday, the Chhattisgarh police arrested Seema Dwivedi, superintendent of Visheshkrit Dattak Grahan Agency (Specialised Adoption Agency- SAA), run by an NGO, Pratigya Vikas Sanstha, after a CCTV video of her thrashing two girls went viral on social media.

On Tuesday, Chhattisgarh high court judge and executive chairman of CGSLSA, justice Goutam Bhaduri directed district judges/chairpersons of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), to undertake inspections in their respective districts immediately under the Child Friendly Legal Services to Children and their Protection Scheme, 2015, a statement issued by CGSLSA said.

As per the directive, the inspection will be carried out by the secretary of DLSA during which they should talk to child inmates and get information about their condition and if any difficulty faced by them, the directive said.

If any complaint of harassment or assault surfaces during the inspection then the secretary should take immediate action as per the rules, it added.

Justice Bhaduri has also asked Kanker district judge to submit a report into the incident after taking appropriate action, said CGSLSA member secretary, Anand Prakash Wariyal. A directive has also been issued to provide compensation to the victim children and free legal aid under the compensation scheme, he added.

Dwivedi was booked under the Juvenile Justice Act and also under relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. She has been taken under custody and the registration of the NGO running the facility has been cancelled.

