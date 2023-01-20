Home / Cities / Others / Chhattisgarh: Opposition leader’s son booked for rape

Chhattisgarh: Opposition leader’s son booked for rape

others
Published on Jan 20, 2023 11:24 AM IST

Kavita Dhurve, in charge of the police station where the case against Palas Chandel was filed, said on Thursday that a woman alleged she was sexually exploited

Police said they were investigating the matter. (AFP)
ByHT Correspondent

Palas Chandel, opposition Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) leader Narayan Chandel’s son, has been booked in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage for years and forcing her to undergo abortion, a police officer said.

Kavita Dhurve, in charge of the police station where the case against Palas Chandel was filed, said on Thursday that the woman alleged in her complaint that she was sexually exploited.

Palas Chandel has been booked under Indian Penal Code’s Sections 367(2)(n) (repeatedly raping a woman) and 313 (causing miscarriage without consent).

A second police officer said that they were investigating the matter even as Narayan Chandel, who is also the opposition leader in the state assembly, was unavailable for comments despite repeated phone calls.

