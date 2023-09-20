Chhattisgarh: Two women Naxals killed in encounter in Dantewada

Two women Naxals were shot dead during an encounter in the dense forests of Bastar’s Dantewada, the Chhattisgarh Police said on Wednesday Security forces during an anti-Naxal operation. (HT File Photo)

The gunfight broke out around 7am when District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel were carrying out an operation based on specific intelligence regarding the presence of Naxals affiliated to the Darbha division of extremists along the Dantewada-Sukma interdistrict border in the forests of Nagaram-Poro Hirma.

The Naxals opened fire while security forces were cordoning off the area.

“After the gunfight ended, security forces recovered the bodies of two female Naxals, along with one Insas rifle and one 12 bore rifle from the site,” the officials said.

