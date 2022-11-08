Chinks in security: Five gunmen of Congress leader Gursimran Singh Mand found absent

The police on Tuesday found chinks in the security provided to Congress leader Gursimran Singh Mand, national joint coordinator of All India Congress Committee (Kisan Congress)— who had recently received threats from gangster Goldy Brar and Gopal Singh Chawla, a pro-Khalistan leader, hidden in Pakistan.

On Tuesday, joint commissioner of police (JCP, rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar, along with other police officials, reached at the house of Mand and found five of his gunmen absent from the duty.

The police department had beefed up the security of Mand after the murder of Amritsar -based Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri.

Brar has recommended action against the absentees.

Mand said he had reported carelessness on the part of gunmen several times. He added that most of his security personnel were 55-year-old. He had requested the commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma for deputing young police personnel, as he was receiving threats daily from different groups, he said.

Earlier, on November 5, the police had restricted Mand from moving out from the house, citing security reasons. Mand was planning to go to Amritsar to take part in the cremation of slain Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri.