Chintels: Builder submits plan to DTCP, to be rebuilt in phases

Gurugram: The developer of Chintels Paradiso apartments in Sector 109 has initiated the process of redeveloping the project in two phases with the first six towers, which have been deemed unsafe, to be developed in the first phase. The three remaining towers will be developed later depending upon recommendations of the district administration and town and country planning based on their structural integrity. Based on a report prepared by IIT-Delhi, the administration deemed five of the nine towers in the complex — D, E, F, G, and H — unsafe, and in need of demolition. Later, on January 5 this year, Tower J was also declared unsafe. (HT PHOTO)

According to DTCP officials, the developer has submitted an application for a building plan to develop the project in phases. The developer also confirmed the move and said an application has been submitted to the authorities in Chandigarh.

On February 10, 2022, renovations at a sixth-floor flat of Tower D in the society led to the ceiling of a bedroom collapsing, causing a cascading effect in which portions of flats caved in all the way down to the first floor. Following the incident, in which two residents were killed, the Haryana department of town and country planning (DTCP) ordered a structural audit of the entire complex.

The fate of the remaining three towers A, B and C still hangs in balance as no final decision has been taken about them.

JN Yadav, vice president, Chintels India Ltd, which developed the condominium said that they have submitted building plans for approval for the redevelopment of the condominium. “We have applied for approval of building plans for six towers which have been deemed unsafe by the district administration and will be demolished. The project will be redeveloped in phases,” he said.

Yadav also said that the demolition of the project will start in December and it will be completed in six months. “The real demolition will start next month and completed within next six months. Till now we were removing the fixtures from these buildings,” he said.

A senior DTCP official said that Chintels has submitted an application for developing the project in phases. “This application has been submitted to the headquarter in Chandigarh. We will submit a report regarding the redevelopment soon,” he said.

As per DTCP official, the decision on the fate of remaining three towers A, B and C will be taken later by the district committee, which is handling this matter. “The decision on these towers will be taken only after structural audit is conducted by experts and reports are submitted,” he said.