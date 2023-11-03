Chlorine gas leak: Dozen ANM students hospitalised in Mathura

A dozen women students of ANM (auxiliary nurse and midwife) course and a pharmacist were hospitalised after their health deteriorated due an abandoned chlorine cylinder developing a leak, in Mathura, on Friday. A nursing being rushed to hospital in Mathura on Friday (HT Photo)

The cylinder was lying in a locked room on the campus of the chief medical officer’s (CMO) office in Mathura while the women were residing in a hostel adjacent to the CMO office.

“The room itself was locked for the last eight years and help was sought from the fire department on Thursday evening on apprehensions of a gas leakage. Its staff turned up and it appeared that the matter got resolved on Thursday evening itself,” said Dr Bhoodev, additional CMO, Mathura.

“Gas leakage from the cylinder began again on Friday and it turned out to be more harmful, and a dozen women students of ANM course complained of nausea, fainting and problem in breathing due to the leakage.

“These women were residing in a hostel nearby and were rushed to hospital. They were admitted and are now stable with a few discharged by Friday evening,” said Dr Bhoodev.

The team from the fire department again turned up at CMO office premises at about 11 am on Friday and brought the leakage under control.

It was revealed that water used to be supplied to the nearby district hospital through a pump house on the campus of the CMO office decades ago. As such chlorine gas cylinders were stored for cleaning water but the supply ended after the district hospital got its own water supply.

However, no one took care to remove the cylinders which were the cause of much trouble on Thursday and Friday, sources said.

Meanwhile, nursing students present at the time of the leakage said that authorities did not take immediate action.

One nursing student said, “Everyone knew of the situation but no action was taken...”

