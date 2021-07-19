Church demolition reflects AAP’s anti-minority bias: SAD

Chandigarh The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday condemned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi for the demolition of a church in South Delhi, alleging that this action was reflective of the anti-minority bias of the AAP.

Former minister Bikram Singh Majithia alleged that AAP had always pursued an anti-Punjabi agenda be it demanding a share in the State’s river waters for Delhi and Haryana, petitioning he court to register criminal cases against farmers of Punjab for burning stubble and even trying to force closure of Punjab’s thermal power plants.

“We have witnessed AAP following the policy of majoritism in Delhi by ordering the demolition of the Little Flower church in South Delhi. No one can tolerate this fascist approach,” Majithia said, claiming that the AAP government had earlier demolished a century-old ‘Piao Sahib’ at Sheeshganj gurdwara in Delhi.

Demanding that the church be reconstructed on the same spot at the earliest, Majithia said AAP was not only guilty of persecuting minorities but also involved in a sordid cover-up exercise. “The truth is that the church was demolished on the orders of the AAP government, without giving any notice,” Majithia alleged.