Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CISF jawan allegedly shoots self at Surat airport, dies: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 04, 2025 07:06 PM IST

Police said the CISF jawan was rushed to the hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his wounds

A 32-year-old Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan allegedly shot himself with his service weapon while he was stationed at the Surat international airport in Gujarat for routine security duties on Saturday, police said adding that he was rushed to the Sunshine Hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his wounds.

Police said that the reason behind the incident is currently under investigation. (Representational image)
Police said that the reason behind the incident is currently under investigation. (Representational image)

The deceased is a native of Jaipur, Rajasthan and the incident occurred around 2.30pm.

“The reason behind the incident is currently under investigation,” said Rajesh Parmar, DCP Zone 6, Surat.

The body of the deceased jawan has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On