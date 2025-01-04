CISF jawan allegedly shoots self at Surat airport, dies: Police

A 32-year-old Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan allegedly shot himself with his service weapon while he was stationed at the Surat international airport in Gujarat for routine security duties on Saturday, police said adding that he was rushed to the Sunshine Hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his wounds. Police said that the reason behind the incident is currently under investigation. (Representational image)

The deceased is a native of Jaipur, Rajasthan and the incident occurred around 2.30pm.

“The reason behind the incident is currently under investigation,” said Rajesh Parmar, DCP Zone 6, Surat.

The body of the deceased jawan has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.