Delhi records less than 500 Covid cases in a first since May last year

As the city continues to report fewer number of new cases of Covid-19, the number of tests being conducted too has seen a dip in the last one week.

The city has conducted around 70,583 tests on an average daily for the last seven days. In comparison, there were 75,953 average daily tests conducted the week before and 82,710 tests the week before that.

On Friday, Delhi reported 444 new cases of Covid-19 and 10 new deaths due to the infection. Delhi’s current death toll stands at 10,654.

The positivity rate – proportion of samples that return positive among the total tested – has, however, coninued dipping.On Friday, the single-day positivity rate stood at 0.59%. The average positivity rate reported over the last seven days was 0.68% as compared to 0.86% the week before that and 1.16% the week before that, the daily data shared by the Delhi government showed.

Experts believe that the spread of the infection is under control if the positivity rate remains at 5% or less for 14 days. Delhi has seen a positivity rate of less than 5% for 37 days now. With flights from UK set to resume, the Delhi government has ordered that all UK returnees must remain in 7-day mandatory institutional quarantine and 7-day home quarantine even if they test negative to prevent the spread of the more transmissible variant of Covid in the city.

“For the first time in the last 7 and a half months, the number of cases has gone below 500. After May 17 last year, this is the lowest number of cases recorded. Positivity rate has fallen; testing is still being conducted on a large scale. The outbreak in Delhi is quite contained, but I will still urge you all to wear a mask and follow all the proper precautions,” Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain had said on Thursday.