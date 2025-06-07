Civic body rejigs environment wing to boost city’s green spaces

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has restructured its Environment and Sustainability wing aiming to enhance urban green spaces in the city, officials from the municipal corporation said. MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya at a meeting with civic officials at Sector 34 in Gurugram on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

During the civic body meeting held on Friday, mayor Rajrani Malhotra proposed a series of creative initiatives, including flower shows and a “Best Park” competition. “Winning parks will receive additional development funds, encouraging local residents to participate actively in maintaining and upgrading green spaces,” said Malhotra. The competitions are expected to instil a sense of pride and ownership among residents, she added.

“Making Gurugram clean, green and sustainable is not just a responsibility but a lifestyle. This initiative will strengthen our environmental identity and empower citizens to contribute meaningfully,” MCG chief Pradeep Dahiya said. He added that environmental sustainability should become an integral part of urban life and instructed officials to clear all pending park maintenance dues to RWAs by the end of June.

According to MCG officials, an accountant will be appointed to handle the financial work of the Environment and Sustainability wing. RWAs have been directed to submit their monthly park maintenance bills to the MCG by the first of every month, allowing for timely processing and disbursal by the seventh.

Additional municipal commissioner Ravindra Yadav, who serves as the nodal officer of the wing, announced a comprehensive survey of all city parks. “We will document both outer and internal infrastructure details and assign a unique Park ID to each green space,” he said. He also shared plans to expand the use of treated water from sewage treatment plants (STPs) to water parks, with new pipelines to be laid in various locations to reduce groundwater dependence.

Yadav added that specific locations are being earmarked for horticultural waste disposal, addressing a longstanding challenge in garden waste management. The meeting was attended by executive engineers Sachin Yadav and Sandeep Kumar, chief accounts officer Vijay Kumar Singla and officials from the horticulture department of the municipal corporation.