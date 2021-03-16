Civic Sanskriti: Why street vendors must not become a Covid-19 casualty

Around this time last year, for the first few days, or weeks, of lockdown it was great to have quiet streets. But soon, we were longing for the simple pleasure of a paani puri, some chahal pahal – the colour, sights, sounds and smells that street vendors bring to the cityscape.

Hawkers and vendors are an age-old part of cities around the world. They are entrepreneurs and help make urban life richer in many ways.

Street vendors provide fresh vegetables, food, and many essential goods and services in our neighbourhoods. You don’t need to go too far, and less travel means less road congestion and pollution.

Some important services like cycle repair and mochi (cobbler) are provided mainly by these roadside workers.

Street vendors are a “low carbon” supply-chain link – important in this era of climate change!

Each individual display rack, cart, cycle or kiosk makes do with very little space, energy, or material resources – it is jugaad and innovation!

Often, the same space is used by multiple vendors, exhibiting a resource efficient and adaptable design we should be proud of. For example, street space used by a fresh juice vendor for early morning walkers may be used later by a paani puri vendor for evening fun-seekers.

Importantly, street vendors, like autorickshaw drivers help make our streets humane and safe. They are often “eyes on the street”, keeping streets active and reducing crime. They are “first responders” in the case of traffic accidents, coming to the aid of victims.

Street vending is an important means of livelihood in cities. Kashinath Nakhate, state secretary, National Hawkers Federation, estimates there are at least 70,000 street vendors in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, though the pandemic has caused considerable changes to the sector. Some street vendors returned to their hometowns. Some people have taken to street vending when they could not continue their regular jobs or occupations.

“Municipal authorities, public and philanthropic groups can do a lot to facilitate street vending and help individuals, families, and the city economy recover from the disruptions of the lockdowns,” says Avinash Madhale, programme coordinator, CEE, who recently held a dialogue with vendor groups on this topic.

The central government recently introduced SvNidhi loans for street vendors. These can help, though vendors end up losing a few days of livelihood in getting the paper work together.

Implementing the Street Vendors Act would help a lot. This Act was passed by the central government in 2014 with the aim of protecting and supporting the livelihoods of street vendors.

As per this law, municipal authorities have to conduct regular surveys to enumerate street vendors, and with the help of street vendors’ associations hold elections to choose representatives to the Town Vending Committee (TVC).

The TVC and city would then provide vending certificates, ensure serviced and designed vending spaces, especially in natural markets where vendors and customers congregate, charge a vending fee and prepare schemes for welfare and training of street vendors.

Unfortunately, the Act has not been implemented in Maharashtra. Ironically, street vendors who are just trying to earn their living are often called “Illegal” or “a nuisance”, while state and city governments have fallen short of the law.

Mecanzy Dabre, deputy general secretary, National Hawkers Federation, says, “Implementing the Act would help facilitate as well as regulate street vending. Proper vending zones and street designs would benefit the public. Vendors would not have to face harassment from authorities or pay bribes. Formalising vending fees would give the city a new revenue source for upkeep and regulation of street vending zones.”

The TVC and city authorities should involve vendors and resident associations to determine vending zones.

“Post pandemic, street design initiatives are even more essential as the importance of daily needs within walkable distance has re-emerged”, advises Prasanna Desai, Architect and Urban Designer. “Accommodating and locating hawkers spaces strategically is very critical. Absolute care is needed to design safe, functional vending spaces providing clear movement space and not forcing pedestrians to walk on the carriage way.”

Corporate groups and NGOs could help in several ways: enabling apps and phone connectivity to reach customers; technology support such as cool boxes to keep vegetables and fruits fresh; solar, energy efficient devices for heating and charging needs; business incubation and easy loans to support entrepreneurship and innovation; training on hygiene, safety, and customer service.

Considering the enormous contribution of workers like street vendors, construction workers, hamals, waste collectors, and domestic workers to the economy, cities should focus on the Ease of Doing Business in the Informal Sector. Anyone ready to get that score going?