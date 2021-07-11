Civil society members want deadline for public scrutiny of MPD-2041 to be extended

New Delhi: Resident welfare groups, traders and civil society members in the city said they want the Capital’s land-owning agency to extend the July 23 deadline to submit their comments on the draft Master Plan of Delhi — 2041, which was put up for public scrutiny last month.

The Delhi Development Authority on July 1 started a series of public discussions on provisions of the MPD-2041. The last of these will be held on July 20.

Vishal Ohri, general secretary of the Local Shopping Complex Federation of Delhi, said, “There are so many issues that need to be clarified before we can file our comments. The last discussion is on the development code, which is the most important topic. The development control norms, especially with respect to local shopping complexes, in the draft are not clear. They have made the matter more complex. This requires detailed deliberations. How do you expect people to file their comments within three days?”

Members of the Main Bhi Dilli campaign, a collective that aims to make planning in Delhi ‘more representative and inclusive’, have also said the 45-day discussion window is too short, especially due to limitations as a result of the pandemic.

Shalaka Chauhan, coordinator of the campaign said, “We want the deadline to be extended at least till November. If this is not done, the draft will not have comments from the public. Chapters related to shelter, especially for the homeless and those living in slum clusters, need to be discussed at length. The draft plan fails to provide any data on the homeless population [of Delhi]. It does not mention surveys, studies or even the census figures of 2011, as a bare minimum number of homeless that must have been integrated as part of the MPD-41 baseline research.”

Shalaka said that there are several issues related to housing, livelihood, development code etc which need to be discussed at length before the MPD-2041 is finalised.

Amit Agarwal, member of URJA, an umbrella body of Delhi resident welfare associations, said, “The issue related to funding of various schemes should be addressed in the MPD. There are multiple agencies which are working in Delhi. Various provisions of the present MPD were not implemented due to the multiplicity of agencies. The MPD-2041 should clearly address this issue.”

A senior DDA official, “No decision has been taken on extending the deadline so far. The current process is as per the Delhi Development Act, 1957, and we have to complete it according to the protocols.”

The official added, “We have been holding webinars to clarify all doubts and help people understand various provisions. We will hold a board of inquiry based on the suggestions or objections received where people will be able to give their views.”