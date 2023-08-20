Teen dies by suicide following harassment in Prayagraj

A class 11 girl student committed suicide allegedly after being harassed by miscreants at her home in the Kaundhiyara area of trans-Yamuna on Sunday.

The kin staged a protest and claimed that the girl was abducted last year and despite making a complaint no action was taken against the accused. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Her kin staged a protest and claimed that the girl was abducted last year and despite making a complaint no action was taken against the accused. An FIR has been registered against four youths for abetment to suicide and further investigations were being carried out, police said.

They said that the girl, a class 11 student went missing last year in July. Her father lodged a case of kidnapping but investigations revealed that the girl had an affair with a youth. The police traced the girl in Bareilly and brought her back. The statement of the girl was recorded at the court where she claimed that she left home after being angry with her family. On the basis of her statement, no action was taken against the accused named in the case.

Meanwhile, on Sunday the girl’s body was found hanging in her room following which her kin staged a protest. They claimed that the accused who abducted the girl used to harass her on the way to school. Upset over the harassment, the girl committed suicide by hanging herself.

SHO of Kaundhiyara police station Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi said an FIR for abetment to suicide has been registered against Arun Patel, Shoaib, Ravishankar and Ganesh Yadav.

GRP, railway staff clashed at Kanpur Central

PRAYAGRAJ The government railway police (GRP) team and travelling ticket examiners (TTE) clashed at Kanpur Central allegedly after the police team boarded the AC coach of Bikaner- Prayagraj Express in the wee hours on Sunday. The Fatehpur GRP team under inspector Sahab Singh was returning to Fatehpur after nabbing a person accused of loot and snatchings in trains and platforms.

A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.

The railway staff gave a complaint in this connection at Prayagraj GRP police station while the accused inspector also gave a complaint against the railway staff to Kanpur GRP.

As per reports, Fatehpur GRP Inspector Sahab Singh and his team arrested a looter Rohit Valmiki from Kanpur. Early on Sunday morning, the team boarded the AC coach of Prayagraj -Bikaner Express from platform number 6 of Kanpur Central.

However, TTE BK Sharma and two of his colleagues raised an objection to travelling in the AC coach. After an altercation the GRP team assaulted Sharma. Soon other railway staff reached the spot.

The TTE gave a complaint against Sahab Singh and his team at GRP Prayagraj police station when the train arrived at Prayagraj junction.

Senior GRP officials said both groups have given complaints in this connection. Circle officer GRP has been asked to conduct an enquiry into the incident following which further action will be taken, officials added.

