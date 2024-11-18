Class 11 student booked for allegedly installing camera near girls’ toilet in Sonbhadra

A Class 11 student was detained for allegedly installing a video camera near the toilet of an inter college in Dhuria village, Robertsganj Kotwali area, Sonbhadra. The incident came to light on Saturday, prompting a demonstration by girl students, police said. For Representation Only (File)

The suspect, a Class 11 student currently enrolled in another college, is alleged to have set up the camera on the wall of a house focusing on the school toilet. According to the complainants, the camera was connected to accused’s mobile phone, enabling him to view or record videos of the girls using the toilet.

Police said the discovery was made when the school reopened on Saturday morning. Some girls noticed the camera and immediately reported it to the school principal, who informed the staff and students.

Angry students, along with their parents, confronted the accused by dragging him from his home to the school premises, where he was allegedly beaten by both the students and family members.

Based on complaints by the girls, a case has been registered under section 77 (Voyeurism: capturing images of a woman engaging in private act) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 11 and 12 of POCSO (Protection of children from sexual offences) act against the accused, said additional superintendent of police (ASP), Sonbhadra, Kalu Singh.

He said that the father of the accused has been taken into custody and is being interrogated. Also, it is being investigated whether anyone from the college was involved in the offense. If any involvement is found, action will be taken against the individual, the ASP added.

According to the police, the suspect had passed his Class 10 from the same school last year and is currently studying at a college in Sonbhadra.