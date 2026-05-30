Class 6 girl dies in tragic accident while playing at home

: A 10-year-old girl died after accidentally strangling herself while playing on a makeshift swing made from a sari at her home in Auraiya district on Thursday, police said. After completing the inquest proceedings, the body was handed over to the family. (For representation only)

The girl, identified as Jaya Saxena, was a class 6 student of Dehati Inter College in Achhalda town. The incident took place around 12:30 pm at the family’s house in Nahar Bazaar.

According to police and family members, Jaya had tied a sari to the latch of a room door on the first floor and was using it as a swing. During play, the cloth tightened around her neck.

Her elder sister, Manvi, found her unconscious and raised an alarm. Neighbours rushed the child to the community health centre, where doctors declared her dead. Her mother, Geeta Devi, has been running a small grocery shop since Jaya’s father, Ramu Saxena died during the covid-19 pandemic in 2020. At the time of the incident, Geeta Devi had gone to the market to buy supplies for the shop.

The couple’s younger son lives with relatives in Etah district, where he studies in Class 1. Station house officer (SHO) Suresh Chandra said police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. After completing the inquest proceedings, the body was handed over to the family.