 Classes 1, 2 students in U.P. govt primary school to get NCERT books from June 25 - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 20, 2024
Classes 1, 2 students in U.P. govt primary school to get NCERT books from June 25

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jun 20, 2024 08:20 AM IST

For the first time these books have been introduced for primary classes and would be provided free to students over 2 months after the start of the new academic session

Two and a half months after the start of the new academic session, students of classes 1 and 2 studying in more than a lakh government-run primary schools in the state will be getting free books.

Students in a government-run primary school in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)
Students in a government-run primary school in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

For the first time, National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) books are being implemented in classes 1 and 2.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The delay in distributing these books was because they had to be rewritten in Uttar Pradesh’s context and then the nod from the UP Basic Education Council too had to be secured, officials said.

While textbooks for classes 3 to 8 were distributed at the start of the new academic session on April 1, students in classes 1 and 2 are still awaiting their books.

Following government directives, publishers were issued the work order for free textbooks at May end.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA)-Prayagraj Praveen Kumar Tiwari said the books will start arriving on June 20 and will be distributed to the students when schools reopen after the summer break on June 25.

He said more than 95,000 students in classes 1 and 2 will receive their books when schools reopen in Prayagraj alone.

For classes 1 and 2, there will be 20 textbooks and workbooks. Hindi books titled ‘Sarangi’, Mathematics books titled ‘Anandamay Ganith’ and English book titled ‘Mridang’ along with their respective workbooks are being printed.

For students studying in Urdu medium, the Urdu language book ‘Shehnai’ and the Mathematics book ‘Anandamay Riyazi’ too are being published. For those studying in the English-medium, the Mathematics book ‘Joyful Mathematics’ has been published.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Classes 1, 2 students in U.P. govt primary school to get NCERT books from June 25
