Cleanliness is Godliness: How an activist is ensuring respectful disposal of old idols on Diwali in Agra

AGRA: The sight of broken idols left abandoned at immersion sites and even in garbage piles a day after Diwali spoiled the spirit of the festival for Agra-resident Sunil Dubey three years ago. Anguished with this disrespectful disposal of idols, Dubey decided to take matter in his own hands.

Since then, Dubey has been working towards ensuring respectful disposal of old idols. This year, he has taken his efforts a notch higher. Dubey has marked 101 spots all over the Taj city where residents can place old idols and he will collect them for disposal. He has also hired a loader tempo to collect these idols.

“We have been assured by Agra Nagar Nigam, the local municipal body, that a trench will be dug up along the banks of Yamuna river for respectful immersion of these idols collected from all over city,” said Dubey. He added, “Diwali is the time when people purchase new things, including idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi. However, the old idols are often disposed of under Peepal trees. A day after Diwali, idols can be seen lying on sidewalks and even in garbage piles along drains. All my efforts are directed to prevent that kind of a sorry sight.”

On account of his efforts, the 42-year-old activist has been made the convenor of this exercise, which is promoted by Brahmin Parishad. “Our efforts showed encouraging results last year. We did not confine ourselves to collecting idols only from selected spots but also picked them up from under Peepal trees, footpaths, along drains, and other such places. We were able to collect four tempo-load of old idols,” said Dubey.

He also thanked the Agra Nagar Nigam for extending its support to his campaign. “The Nagar Nigam will dig the kund (well) at Yamuna’s Hathi Ghat for respectful disposal of idols and as many as 21 priests would render the mantra for the ceremonious ‘visarjan’ (disposal) of these idols,” he added.

