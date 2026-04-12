Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate India's "first indigenously developed", open-access quantum computer test beds-Amaravati 1S and 1Q-on April 14 at SRM University, marking a major step in building a cutting-edge technology ecosystem. CM Naidu to launch quantum test beds, boost Amaravati tech hub push

The inauguration, coinciding with World Quantum Day, will also be held virtually at Medha Towers in Gannavaram as part of the Amaravati Quantum Valley initiative, positioning the state at the forefront of advanced computing infrastructure.

"On April 14, Naidu will inaugurate India's first indigenous, open-access quantum computers-Amaravati 1S and 1Q-at SRM University, marking the rise of Amaravati Quantum Valley as a global hub," IT Minister Nara Lokesh said in a post on X.

The project is expected to position Andhra Pradesh as a hub for quantum innovation, enabling research, certification and testing of quantum technologies, while boosting collaboration between academia, startups and industry, officials said.

Developed using fully indigenous components, the facilities will function as Quantum Reference Facilities, enabling validation and certification of quantum hardware. No such dedicated ecosystem existed earlier in the country.

The 1Q test bed, established at Medha Towers by Qubitech, and the 1S system at SRM University using superconducting technology, will operate at temperatures nearing minus 273 degrees Celsius to activate qubits and test components.

India previously lacked such quantum test beds. The Amaravati Quantum Reference Facilities now establish the first two such facilities at SRM University and Medha Towers, set up by startups Qbit Force and Qubitech, with assembly beginning after the systems arrived in Amaravati on March 30.

These systems are designed to rigorously evaluate quantum devices, including cables, amplifiers and control systems, under extreme cryogenic conditions essential for reliable quantum operations.

Unlike conventional systems, the open-access platform at SRM University will allow students, researchers, startups and companies to directly experiment with and validate quantum technologies, enabling broader participation in the field.

The initiative has received technical support from institutions including the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, the Indian Institute of Science and the Defence Research and Development Organisation, forming a collaborative ecosystem.

The launch event will witness participation from scientists, IIT professors, startup founders and representatives of the National Quantum Mission, while over 1.5 lakh students across the state will join virtually.

The Amaravati Quantum Valley initiative is expected to place the region on the global map as an emerging hub for quantum research, innovation and advanced technology development.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.