CM should tender apology for ‘golak’ remarks: SGPC members

Members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday asked the chief minister Bhagwant Mann to apologise for his defamatory ‘golak’ remarks or face defamation suit.

Submitting a memorandum to additional deputy commissioner (ADC, general) Rahul Chaba on Friday, the protesters said in a recent address, the CM had said if the donation boxes (golak) are removed from gurdwaras, SGPC members would resign. They said the CM had insulted the religious body of the Sikhs and hurt their religious sentiments.

They said the CM should take his statement back and issue a public apology or they will launch a statewide stir and file a defamation suit against him in the court.

SGPC members from the district, including Raghbir Singh Saharanmajra, Jagjit Singh Talwandi and general secretary Harcharan Singh Grewal said members of the committee are elected by the Sikh voters and they perform their duties without salary or other monetary benefits.