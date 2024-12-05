CM to inaugurate Central Hospital, ‘Lost and Found Centre’ in Mela area on Dec 7

To oversee preparations for Mahakumbh-2025 and the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to formally inaugurate the once-in-12-year fair on December 13, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Sangam city on December 7. Seers have started coming to Prayagraj for Mahakumbh 2025 (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

During the visit, he will inspect and inaugurate key infrastructure projects, including the newly built Central Hospital and the ‘Khoya-Paya Kendra’ (Lost and Found Centre) in the Mela area, along with other ongoing developments, informed officials.

The grand Mahakumbh-2025, as per traditions, will commence with the bathing festival of Paush Purnima on January 13, 2025. Extensive permanent and temporary construction projects are underway across Prayagraj, including the Mela tent city. Key departments such as the Prayagraj Mela Authority, Prayagraj Municipal Corporation, Public Works Department (PWD), Prayagraj Development Authority, and the State Bridge Corporation are diligently working to complete these projects, many of which are in their final stages.

During his visit, CM Yogi will also inaugurate the Public Accommodation Centre set up in Sector-1 of the tent city. He will inspect ongoing construction projects within the Mahakumbh area and address police personnel stationed at the Police Line at Parade Ground to boost their morale ahead of this event, officials shared.

This will be CM Yogi’s second visit to Prayagraj ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 13. During this visit, CM Yogi will inspect the ongoing construction of the six-lane Ganga Bridge and review the progress of the Alopibagh flyover. Following this, the Chief Minister is expected to address and inaugurate various works in the fair area before inspecting the Ganga River Front Road in Jhunsi.

Additionally, CM Yogi may visit the Arail Bandh Road, Triveni Pushp, and the new Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant. He is also likely to inspect the Shivalaya Park, currently being developed by the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation in Arail.