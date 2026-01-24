CM vows next-level healthcare in yatra halt at Muzaffarpur

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday doled out projects worth ₹853 crore through a wide range of inaugurations and laying of foundation stones in Muzaffarpur district during his ongoing Samridhi Yatra and promised to take healthcare facilities in the state to the next level under his government’s “Sulabh Swasth–Surakshit Jeevan” initiative as envisaged in the third edition of “Saat Nischay” (7-Resolve) of his government. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar inspects after inaugurating various development schemes during Samriddhi Yatra at Muzaffarpur on Friday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a gathering at Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) at Ahiyapyur in Muzaffarpur district, Kumar said one of the key objectives of Saat Nischay-3 is to ensure accessible healthcare and a secure life. He said upgrading block-level health centres and giving them a refurbished, modern look is a key priority of his government.

“Block-level Community Health Centres (CHCs) are being developed as Speciality Hospitals, and district hospitals are being upgraded into Super Speciality Hospitals. To improve treatment, doctors are being encouraged and incentives are being provided,” said chief minister. “Besides, the government is also working to ensure better medical facilities in rural areas,” he added.

He also spoke about the his government’s preparedness to bar private practice by the government doctors, initiatives taken for the upliftment of women under his tenure spanning over 20 years and doubling the income of the people in the state. He, however, could not help taking dig at his predecessor from the RJD’s first family. What was the situation before 2005?... When removed, he elevated his wife to the position,” said Kumar without naming Lalu Prasad, the former Bihar chief minister who started off as Janata Dal leader, floated a new outfit called RJD in 1997 and later handed over the reins to his wife Rabri Devi, who succeeded him as chief minister and remained in office till 2005.

“Bihar is set to figure in the list of the top states of the country after the successful implementation of Saat Nichay-3,” the chief minister said.

During his yatra, Kumar, he sought information about announcements made during the Pragati Yatra that he took before elections promising a lot of welfare schemes, especially interacting with rural women.

He also inspected the widening and strengthening work of the Chandi–Barri Path (SH-28) to Barri Path (SH-57) and was updated that about 65% of the work has been completed and the remaining works will be finished within the stipulated time.

In the meantime, the CM inaugurated 47 infrastructure projects worth ₹212 crore and laid the foundation stones for 89 schemes valued at ₹194 crore through remote control, while work for 36 schemes worth ₹447 crore are underway, aggregating ₹853 crore. He also instructed officials to expedite projects. These include construction of roads in eastern parts of Muzaffarpur, approach roads to railway crossings, RCC bridges, widening and strengthening of several roads, and high-level bridges at various locations, including Madhubani Ghat, Motipur, and other blocks under the Chief Minister Setu Yojana.