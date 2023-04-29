Home / Cities / Others / Situation in U.P. before 2017 known to all, we ended mafia raj: CM

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 29, 2023 09:42 PM IST

The CM was speaking at a convention organised to campaign for the BJP’s mayoral candidate in Varanasi. “We all know the situation in U.P. before 2017.

VARANASI Campaigning for BJP in Varanasi ahead of the upcoming civic polls, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh, which used to witness riots every now and then, is known for festivities today. He added that his government has brought the mafia raj to an end in the state.

Referring to the kidnapping of Vishwa Hindu Parishad office-bearer Nand Kishore Rungata from Varanasi 1997, the CM said, “Today, no criminal or mafia can move around freely. No mafia can dare to kidnap leaders like Nand Kishore Rungata.” To recall, a case was registered against Mukhtar Ansari for his role in kidnapping Rungata.

The CM was speaking at a convention organised to campaign for the BJP’s mayoral candidate in Varanasi. “We all know the situation in U.P. before 2017. Wielding country-made pistols, people from a particular party used to threaten traders. Extortion money was collected from shopkeepers but today, no such things take place in the state. Appeasement destroyed the state halted development here. We have wiped out cities of anti-social elements. The law-and-order situation has improved tremendously,” said the CM.

Coming specifically to Kashi, the CM said, “There is no doubt that the BJP candidate will be victorious in Kashi. People of Kashi have always showered their blessings on us. We aim to have a full majority in the municipal board. We will make Kashi a world-class city with the power of triple engine government.”

Praising Kashi’s cultural and spiritual heritage, the CM said, “A renovated Kashi is emerging as spiritual centre of the world. I always feel blessed in the holy land of Baba Vishwanath. I am very proud to be among the enlightened souls blessed by Mother Ganga. In my last six years as the CM, my visits to Kashi have been very special as the city attracts Sanatanis from around the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made Kashi his ‘Karm Sadhana’ place. Our PM has given Kashi a new identity to Varanasi on the global stage by adding a number of facilities here.

Concluding his address, the CM added that Kashi is developing at a very fast pace. “Roads are being widened, and four-lane connectivity is easing the lives of city residents,” he further said.

