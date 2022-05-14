CME in Prayagraj: Top psychiatrists to share recent updates on bipolar disorder, other illnesses
The first midterm continuing medical education (CME) programme will be organised by the Psychiatry department of Moti Lal Nehru Medical College (MLNMC), Prayagraj and Prayagraj Psychiatrists on behalf of the Indian Psychiatric Society Uttar Pradesh at Hotel Kanha Shyam from Sunday. The theme of the CME is “Bipolar Disorder: Recent Updates”.
“Over 100 psychiatrists from across the country will attend the CME that would be inaugurated by chief guest justice Ajit Kumar of High Court of judicature at Allahabad. Professor Sangita Srivastava, vice-chancellor, Allahabad University, will be the guest of honour,” informed Dr Anurag Varma, organising secretary of the CME.
“Mental disorders can affect anyone, irrespective of age, gender, residence and living standards. Mental disorders are also known to be associated with a wide range of social and societal problems if the illness remains unrecognised or inappropriately managed. In India one in seven people are suffering from mental disorders and one in every 120 persons are suffering from severe mental disorders. Three out of four persons with a severe mental disorder experience significant disability in work, social and family life,” said Dr VK Singh, organising chairman of the CME.
“Large number of patients, between 28 percent to 83 percent, for different mental disorders remain untreated and reasons for this could be many, ranging from lack of awareness, ignorance, non-availability of treatment, myths, superstitions and stigma associated with psychiatric illnesses,” he added.
“Bipolar Disorder is long term illness and it is a major mental disorder, of mood consisting of recurrent episodes of either depression or mania. Episodes of depression are characterised by low mood, decreased energy, loss of interest, thoughts or acts of self-harm/suicide, sleep problems, poor appetite, negative thoughts about self-and/or life and guilt,” he explained. In India around 1 in 150 persons suffer from bipolar disorder and 70% of them remain untreated, he shared.
Some of the internationally acclaimed experts attending the CME include Dr Chittaranjan Andrade, professor of Psychopharmacology at NIMHANS, Banglore, Dr Bhaskar Mukherjee from Kolkata, prof Indira Sharma, ex-HoD of psychiatry at BHU, prof Prabhat Sitholey, former HoD of psychiatry, KGMU, prof SC Tiwari, ex-HoD of geriatric psychiatry, KGMU, prof PK Dalal ex- HoD of psychiatry, KGMU among others.
-
Three arrested for obtaining bail for criminals with fake surety bonds in courts
Faridabad police on Friday night arrested three members of a gang for allegedly obtaining bail for criminals by submitting fake surety bonds in courts. Narender Kadiyan, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said that they received a tip-off, following which a police team caught hold of the three suspects from a Faridabad court. “They were about to leave the court after submitting surety bonds”, he said.
-
UP cyber cops nab three for pan-India 'franchise fraud'
The accused have been identified as Vinay Kumar alias Ashok Singh, 33, Abhishek Sharma, 27, and Ratnesh Bharti, 29. Vinay worked as the main operator while Abhishek developed the websites for the gang, police said.
-
Offline classes to continue, state government’s decision garners mixed response in Ludhiana
The state education department has asked the schools to continue with the offline classes till May 31, citing the demands and suggestions of teachers, students and parents. State education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said all the government, government-aided and private schools would remain closed for summer holidays from June 1 to June 30. The minister, however, has asked schools to continue with the same school timings.
-
32 PMC wards see changes in delimitation as SEC announces final structure
The State Election Commission late on Friday published the final ward structure that shows that 32 wards under the Pune Municipal Corporation limits have seen changes after suggestions and objections in the draft structure. The SEC earlier this week once again set the ball rolling for municipal polls by issuing fresh notification after the Supreme Court cleared the way for polls. The SEC announced the ward structure four days before the May 17 deadline.
-
Ludhiana | Four family courts provided counsellor
As many as four family courts exclusively dealing with cases involving matrimonial disputes in Ludhiana have been provided with a counsellor each by the District Legal Services Authority. At the National Lok Adalats on Saturday, as many as 161 cases were settled in family courts. The four counsellors appointed include Neetu Chandoke, Rajwant Kaur, Ripin Makhija and Parminder Singh. A compensation of ₹167.06 crore was realised.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics