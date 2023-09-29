Cocaine worth 800cr seized from Kutch coast in Gujarat, probe on: Police

Around 80 kgs of drugs valued at ₹800 crore in the international market was seized by Gujarat Police from the coastal area of Kutch, officials said. In the past five years, drug consignments valued at over ₹ 30,000 crore have been confiscated in Gujarat. (Representative file image)

Sagar Bagmar, the superintendent of police for Kutch East, said, “Police has recovered a substantial drug consignment, and preliminary findings from the FSL suggest it to be cocaine.”

The packets were found abandoned on the shore of a creek passing from Mithi Rohar village near Gandhidham town.

“According to our initial investigation, the smugglers failed to deliver the consignment and perhaps left it behind to avoid getting caught as the police were already active in the region,” Bagmar told media persons.

Recently in August, the Border Security Force (BSF) had intercepted multiple packages from the Kutch coastline as part of their efforts to combat the illegal narcotics trade.

Two Pakistani intruders were killed, and three packets of heroin was recovered from them by a patrol party from the 13th Battalion of the BSF on May 1, the Gujarat BSF had said in an earlier media statement.

In the past five years, drug consignments valued at over ₹30,000 crore have been confiscated in Gujarat.

