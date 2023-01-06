Cold nips as mercury dips in Sangam city; fog, clouds add to chill

Even as bone-chilling conditions cut across most parts of the northern region of the country, residents of Sangam city continued to shiver in extremely cold conditions on Thursday.

The maximum temperature on Thursday, as recorded by the meteorological department of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Bamrauli, was 10.1 degrees Celsius while the minimum was 4.6 degrees Celsius.

Alarmingly, the maximum temperature dropped by over 9 degrees Celsius while the minimum declined by around 6 degrees Celsius during the past 24 hours. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 19.1 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 10.8 degrees Celsius.

For the entire day, the city remained devoid of sunshine for the fourth day running. The brief spell of sunshine, on Wednesday, failed to provide any warmth because of the cloud cover. Besides, in the early morning, the city also remained engulfed in a heavy fog because of which visibility was barely a few meters.

The high percentage of relative humidity (RH) worsened the cold conditions in the city. The city recorded maximum humidity at 95 per cent while the minimum RH was 76 per cent. “The decline in temperature is because of the heavy snowfall in the Himalayan region and the breezes, coming from the west, are moist and cold which eventually cause the sharp fall in the mercury,” said a weather expert and former head of the department of Geography, Allahabad University, Prof AR Siddiqui.

Because of the extremely chilly conditions, the city roads witnessed the thin attendance of commuters and vehicles. Most of the denizens remained indoors. Even the local parks saw very less attendance of youngsters and kids who too remained cautious against the conditions.