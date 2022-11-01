Colonisers to protest against AAP govt in Ludhiana on November 7

A day after the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority’s (GLADA) drive to raze illegal colonies on Tajpur road was disrupted following resistance by residents and builders, the Land Dealers and Colonisers Association of Punjab announced to launch a stir against the Aam Aadmi Party government (AAP) in Punjab.

Addressing a press conference in a private hotel on Chandigarh road on Tuesday, the association members said that a peaceful protest— against the Punjab government’s policy of making NOC (no-objection certificate) mandatory for the sale of properties in illegal colonies— will be staged near Ladowal toll plaza here on November 7.

A major drama was witnessed on Monday when a team of GLADA officials who were about to demolish five illegal colonies near the MC dumpsite on Tajpur road was stopped by a group of colonisers and residents.

President of the association Gurmeet Singh Mundian said, “Even two months after the announcement by the government to issue NOCs to plot holders through an online portal, over 35,000 thousand applications are lying pending with the GLADA officers.” He said, “As the registration of properties without NOCs has been stopped at sub-registrar offices, thousands of people who depend on the property and housing business are suffering huge losses.”

He said the government should drop the condition of NOC for electricity connections and stop lodging FIRs against colonisers.

General secretary of the association Abdul Mangat said, “We demand that all the colonies till 2022 should be made regular and the registration of properties should be started so that the public can be saved from harassment.”

Terming the draft of the ‘Punjab Affordable Housing Policy’ released by the Punjab housing and urban development minister Aman Arora a sham, he said the collector rates and government fees for approval of colonies should be reduced.

He further said, “The AAP government had made promises to the people of the state to provide good governance, but it has failed to perform as per the expectations of the public and even businesses are suffering.”

Despite attempts made to reach GLADA chief administrator Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu, she was not available for comments.